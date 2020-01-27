BoE to hold rates, upside risk for GBP – Wells Fargo

The Bank of England (BoE) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the central bank will keep its key interest rate unchanged at 0.75%, in line with market consensus.
Key Quotes:
“Following a string of weak economic and sentiment data over the last few months, market participants have started to consider the possibility the Bank of England (BoE) could ease monetary policy. Last week, December retail sales significantly underperformed expectations, while monthly GDP data released in mid-January indicated the economy contracted in November. Tack on uncertainties regarding the future trade relationship between the U.K. and E.U., and the case for interest rate cuts becomes a bit more compelling. However, recent jobs and wage growth data indicate a relatively healthy labor market, and in our view, should result in the Bank of England holding policy rates steady next week. Formal approval of Boris Johnson’s withdrawal agreement should also keep the BoE on hold.”
“As of now, markets are implying about a 45% chance of a BoE rate cut next week, which—should the BoE hold rates firm—could result in some upside for the British currency.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving one step closer to 1.1000
The shared currency remains under pressure amid dismal local data and persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. EUR/USD trading near a daily low of 1.1009.
GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red
The GBP/USD pair has retreated from its daily high of 1.3105 and now trades marginally lower daily basis near 1.3050, amid dollar’s strength, looming BOE and Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI: Bears going to town with the coronavirus, fresh lows of $52.18 printed
Oil priced are under pressure, extending a drop from just below the $66 handle at the start of his year to fresh lows at $52.18.
USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety
Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.