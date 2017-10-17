BOE to hike rates in November – BBG Survey

BOE to hike rates in November – BBG SurveyBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the latest Bloomberg Survey, a majority of the economists expect the Bank of England (BOE) to hike rates next month, when the central bank meets on November 2.
Key Findings of the survey:
76% of economists expect a rate hike in Nov
Up from just 22% in September
The majority of economists then see the bank on hold until Q1 of 2019
87% chance of hike next month
And fully pricing another hike by August 2018
