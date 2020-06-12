BOE/TNS Survey: Public’s inflation expectations fall 2.9% in May

According to the latest Bank of England (BOE)/TNS Inflation Attitudes Survey, the median public expectations of the rate of inflation over the coming year were 2.9% in May, down from 3.0% in February.

Additional findings

“Public's expected inflation in the next twelve months 1.9%, down from 2.9% in February.”

“Public expectations of inflation over the next 5 years 2.6% in May vs 3.4% in Feb.”

“Public's net satisfaction with BOE was at +23 in May vs +29 in Feb.”

Market reaction

Amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment, reflected by the bounce in the European stocks and US equity futures, the US dollar has taken a beating across the board.

The GBP/USD pair, therefore, benefits from fresh dollar selling, extending its recovery to near 1.2645 region. The spot gains 0.33% on the day.