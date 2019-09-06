BoE/TNS survey: Longer-term inflation expectations at 3.1% vs. 3.8% in May

Below are some of the key results from the Bank of England's (BoE) latest consumer inflation expectations survey, released this Friday.
Key highlights:
• UK public inflation expectations for the year ahead at 3.3% in August vs 3.1% in May - highest since Nov. 2013.
• UK public longer-term inflation expectations at 3.1% vs 3.8% in May - lowest since Nov. 2016 and the biggest drop since records began in 2009.
• 43% of UK public sees BoE raising interest rates in the next 12 months vs 49% in May - lowest share in 2-years.
