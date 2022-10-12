The Bank of England (BOE) confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the temporary Gilt purchases will end on October 14.
Key takeaways
“The bank has made clear from the outset, its temporary and targeted purchases of Gilts will end on 14 October.”
“The governor confirmed this position yesterday, and it has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels.“
“Beyond 14 October, a number of facilities, including the new TECRF, are in place to ease liquidity pressures on LDIs.”
Market reaction
The BOE confirmation has little to no impact on the British pound, as GBP/USD keeps its range around 1.1030, adding 0.63% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1000 amid UK policy uncertainty, subdued USD
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1000 during the European trading on Wednesday. Investors assess reports floating around the BOE and UK PM Truss' policies. The US dollar eases amid a mixed sentiment, ahead of US data and Fed minutes.
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 ahead of US data, Lagarde
EUR/USD is battling 0.9700, erasing gains amid a broadly subdued US dollar, Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. EUR bulls ignore upbeat Eurozone Industrial Production data. The focus shifts to Lagarde's speech, US inflation data and Fed minutes.
USD/JPY: Upside regains traction above 146.00, at highest since 1998
USD/JPY is seeing fresh demand and refreshes 24-year highs above 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. The US dollar holds steady ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,670 heading into Wednesday’s European session, as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.