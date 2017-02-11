BoE: Taking back emergency cut from 2016 – Danske Bank

Senior Analyst, Mikael Olai Milhøj at Danske Bank suggests that they expect the Bank of England (BoE) to hike the Bank Rate by 25bp to 0.50% from 0.25% with a vote count of 7-2.

Key Quotes

“We think this is more about taking back the emergency cut from August 2016, just after the Brexit vote, and not the beginning of a new hiking cycle for now.”

“We expect the BoE to repeat that it will hike at only ‘a gradual pace and to a limited extent’.”

