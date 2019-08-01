The Bank of England decided to keep monetary policy unchanged on a unanimous decision at 0.75%. Analysts at Rabobank point out that while it sends a tough message with regards to a no-deal Brexit, the Monetary Policy Committee has retained the view that the government is ultimately looking for a deal. They expect the UK will eventually leave the European Union with some sort of deal in place, their forecast a steady bank rate for this year and next.
Key Quotes:
“The Bank of England MPC kept rates unchanged at 0.75%. There were no changes to the asset purchase facility either. Crucially, the forward guidance was broadly left untouched.”
“The guidance of a slow rise in rates is coming under increased pressure. This is primarily due to the progressively binary future path of the UK economy.”
“The MPC didn’t want to risk being accused of political interference by assuming anything other than the stated government policy. While this is the safest course of action, it doesn’t give the market a whole lot of information, and it’s fair to say that these forecasts have a shelf life of just 3 months.”
“The sharp divergence between the MPC’s forward guidance (which is based on a smooth Brexit) and actual market prices (which account for no-deal risks) created some significant inconsistencies in the Inflation Report projections. This is because the MPC directly plugs a market-implied path of forward Bank rates into their economic models, which still have a smooth Brexit as the central scenario.”
“Today he (Carney) maintained the view that the MPC’s response wouldn’t be automatic and that it will depend on demand, on supply and where the exchange rate is heading. This suggests that the MPC –for now, at least– doesn’t want to add fuel to the recent sell-off in sterling. That’s all understandable, but when push comes to shove, there is a clear risk that the Bank of England will cut interest rates to mitigate the economic fall-out of a no-deal Brexit.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.