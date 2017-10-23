BoE: Rate hike guided by BOC – BBH

If the Bank of England hikes rates early next month, as the market expects (~80% probability), it will look more like the Bank of Canada's move than the Fed's, according to analysts at BBH.

Key Quotes

“The Bank of England cut rates, and eased policy in other ways, after last year's Brexit referendum. With the economic activity moderating, and price pressures expected to peak soon, and the significant pass-through of higher rate to households, a sustained campaign to normalize monetary policy does not appear to be at hand.”