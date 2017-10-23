BoE: Rate hike guided by BOC – BBH

BoE: Rate hike guided by BOC – BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
If the Bank of England hikes rates early next month, as the market expects (~80% probability), it will look more like the Bank of Canada's move than the Fed's, according to analysts at BBH.
Key Quotes
“The Bank of England cut rates, and eased policy in other ways, after last year's Brexit referendum. With the economic activity moderating, and price pressures expected to peak soon, and the significant pass-through of higher rate to households, a sustained campaign to normalize monetary policy does not appear to be at hand.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.