BoE: Rate hike coming in November? - BBH

BoE: Rate hike coming in November? - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
The Bank of England meeting in early September again put the market on warning that a rate hike may be delivered as early as the next MPC meeting in November, notes the analysis team at BBH.
Key Quotes
“It was the first time since 2015 that Governor Carney provided such forward guidance. This helped drive sterling its strongest monthly gain (3.6%+) in four years. But here too all may not be as it seems. Inflation is expected to peak in the coming months, as last year’s sharp currency depreciation works its way out of year-over-year comparisons. The economy is slowing, and this week’s PMI readings are likely to show that momentum was still weakening as the Q3 wound down.”
“Brexit dynamics are also changing. May’s recognition of financial obligations to the EU and her request for a transition period inches the negotiations forward. The key issue at this juncture is whether it is sufficient to persuade the EC to allow the start of parallel negotiations on the post-Brexit relationships as well the terms the separation. As Brexit talks continue and May’s position has evolved, tensions have intensified anew within the Tory Party. The week’s Conservative Party conference will likely give play to these divisions. That said, the Labour Party conference the previous week did nothing to alleviate the concerns of investors.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.