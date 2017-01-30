BoE Quarterly Inflation report matters this week - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank noted that the BoE releases its policy decision and Quarterly Inflation report Thursday while parliament may start the Article 50 debate this week.

Key Quotes:

"There are house price data, PMIs and confidence readings due over the course of the week as well.

We do not expect any policy changes from the BoE this week but the tone of the inflation report may sound more hawkish, considering better than expected GDP growth through year-end.

Our European rate strategists feel there is some chance that the BoE’s inflation outlook gets nudged slightly higher as well."