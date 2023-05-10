BoE Preview: Three scenarios and their implications for GBP/USD – TDS

“The MPC hikes 25bps but signals a BoC-style ‘conditional pause’. Forward guidance is softened to ‘If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, further tightening in monetary policy would may be required’. While the latest wages and inflation data came in notably hot, the Committee emphasizes lower inflation expectation, further declines in commodity prices, and uncertainty about financial and banking sector stability as reasons why further rate hikes probably are not required. GBP/USD -0.60%”

“The MPC hikes 25 bps and leaves guidance essentially unchanged, though the language around financial and banking sector instability might be a bit softer. In doing this, the MPC essentially leaves another 25 bps hike in June on the table. The vote is likely 6/3 for 25/0, with Cunliffe joining Dhingra and Tenreyro in voting for a hold. Inflation projections will probably be tweaked slightly, though this should have limited policy implications given the substantial uncertainty bands around the projections. GBP/USD -0.15%”

“The MPC hikes 25 bps but in light of the notably strong wages and inflation data, the Committee reintroduces the guidance that it expects ‘further increases in Bank Rate’ will be required if the economy evolves as expected. While the forecasts will likely show inflation being revised down in the long-term, the MPC emphasizes that the upside skew has increased further – necessitating a more aggressive policy response. GBP/USD +0.30%”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.