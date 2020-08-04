BoE Preview: Pressure on the Bank to act will increase in the autumn – Rabobank

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England (BoE) will announce its decision on Thursday. No change in rates is expected. Analysts from Rabobank believe that the balance sheet remains BoE’s policy instrument of choice, and they expect that the pressure to act will increase in the autumn.
Key Quotes:
“We expect that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will keep Bank rate unchanged at 0.10% at this week’s meeting”.
“Even though we continue to view the balance sheet as the Bank’s policy instrument of choice, the slowdown in purchases implies that a further increase in the APF’s ceiling is not imminent.”
“As the MPC wants to keep its powder dry for as long as possible, we don’t expect any bold statements or strong hints at additional easing in Thursday’s Monetary Policy summary.”
“The balance of risks is clearly towards additional monetary easing, and not towards a tightening of the Bank’s policy stance. We think that it is a matter of when rather than if the MPC announces new measures.”
“The economy of the UK faces a trifecta of risks in the remainder of the year: a second wave of the virus, a Brexit with negative economic consequences, and an increase in unemployment.”
“We call for another GBP 100bn increase of the APF, setting our sights at the November meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.