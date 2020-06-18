BoE Preview: Hints of negative rates to limit pound potential on a large QE expansion

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to boost its bond-buying scheme, which is pound-positive, but the specter of negative rates, though rates are expected to remain unchanged, may limit sterling gains, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.

Key quotes

“Estimates about the BOE's additional QE boost range from £80 billion to £150 billion. The latter figure would raise the total close to £800 billion and if the bank moves closer to the £1 trillion mark, sterling could surge. Conversely, a sub-£100 billion boost would be seen as disappointing and insufficient given the UK's troubles.”

“Investors will dive into the bank's meeting minutes – published alongside the decision – and try to gauge if moving below zero is on the radar for the next meetings. Any hint that such a move is likely in the summer would hurt the pound while keeping it as a remote possibility would support sterling.”