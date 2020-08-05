BOE Preview: Expect further jawboning on the negative rate option – Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Thursday’s Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision.

Key quotes

“No change to the 0.1% Bank Rate is expected.

Forecasts will be updated and could showcase the MPC's bias toward downside risks.

Expect further jawboning on the negative rate option, but it's unlikely that the results of the BOE's review of this option will be disclosed just yet.

At present, markets are pricing a marginally negative policy rate commencing in early 2021.”