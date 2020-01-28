BOE Preview: Carney Does the Splits – TD Securities

Ahead of the Bank of England’s (BOE) key monetary policy meeting results, on Thursday, TD Securities came out with its analysis of how the event could affect the markets while also expecting 25 basis points (bps) cut to the benchmark interest rate.
Key quotes
We look for the BoE to cut Bank Rate to 0.50% at Carney's last meeting as Governor, but likely in a split 5-4 or 6-3 vote.
While Q3 GDP came in line with the BoE's 0.4% q/q forecast, Q4 is on track to disappoint. The BoE had forecast a 0.2% q/q gain in the November MPR, which was downgraded to 0.1% in the minutes from the December meeting. After the disappointing November GDP print, GDP is now on track to come in flat or slightly negative for the quarter.
The BoE is likely to downgrade 2020 GDP and CPI, and with nearly two full months until the next MPC meeting, risk-reward supports reinforcing the expected recovery in growth and inflation, as Carney suggested in his last policy speech.
GBP may remain more sensitive to broader sentiment and ongoing Brexit concerns than BoE policy for now, but our base case suggests some moderate downside risks for this week's MPC decision.
The front end is currently pricing around 13bps in cuts for this week's BoE meeting.
A full 25bps cut is only being priced around June. Indeed, the front end has seen some push back since last week's extreme pricing.
This is probably driven by the profit-taking activity in the short sterling curve. Following extreme price action in the Gilt curve, we are biased towards paying GBP 1y1y vs US/EUR.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to cheer an above-forecast Aussie inflation data
AUD/USD is having a tough time putting on a good show despite the above-forecast Australian inflation data for the month of Dec. The CPI data, which was forecasted to remain steady at 1.7% year-on-year, rose to 1.8% in Dec.
USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 109.00 amid cautious optimism, eyes on coronavirus, FOMC
USD/JPY keeps the range between 109.00 and 109.30, currently declining to 109.12, as Wednesday’s Tokyo session starts. In doing so, the quote remains mildly positive amid mixed headlines from China.
3 Questions for the Fed
After experiencing its largest one day decline in months, stocks rebounded on Tuesday. While some investors may hope that the worse is over, it is important to realize that the full effects of the coronavirus has not been seen.
Gold drops further near $1565 amid risk appetite
Gold prices continued to move lower during the American session and reached a fresh daily low at $1566/oz.
GBP/USD below 1.3000 ahead of BOE
The dollar continues to advance against all of its major rivals, getting an additional boost from upbeat CB Consumer Confidence. GBP/USD trading around 1.2980. BOE to have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.