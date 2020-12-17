BoE Preview: Bailey to convey a pound-positive message, assuming no negative rates talk

The Bank of England (BoE) is set to leave its policy unchanged amid growing uncertainties and potentially lean toward pound-positive optimism – at least as long as there is no credible threat of an imminent rate cut, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
See – Bank of England Preview: Forecast from six major banks
Key quotes
“While the ‘Old Lady’ is set to leave its policy unchanged and does not release its quarterly report at this juncture, its updated views of the economy and hints about the next steps matter. The BoE's perspective is critical as recent figures project a murky picture and amid Brexit uncertainty.”
“There is a good chance that Bailey and co will opt for a rosier view – vaccines show the light at the end of the tunnel and negotiators continue deliberating. The bank is unlikely to go out of its way, but will likely convey a message of cautious optimism – boosting the pound.”
“Officials at the London-based institution have been flirting with the idea of setting negative interest rates since the spring. While such a move would do little to support lending and the economy, it is undoubtedly adverse for the currency. However, as time passes by, the BoE sounds like the boy who cried wolf – seemingly making toothless threats. Nevertheless, the bank could weigh on the pound by introducing fresh language that would signal setting negative rates in its next meeting. The changes for such a move seem low amid optimism, but that is probably the only risk facing sterling.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
