BoE Press Conference: Governor Mark Carney speech live stream – January 30

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney is scheduled to deliver his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at 12:30 GMT, 30 minutes after the BoE publishes its interest rate decision alongside the Quarterly Inflation Report.
Related articles
BOE: Expect a dovish meeting with a 25bp cut – Deutsche Bank.
Moving on, and next up in the central bank queue today is the BoE, in what should hopefully be a more interesting decision and is also Governor Carney’s last MPC meeting at the helm. The market is pricing in a 46% chance of a cut, though at one stage earlier this month we were pricing in just over a 70% chance before last week’s better than expected PMIs.
When is the BOE base rate decision and how could it affect GBP/USD?
Amid bleak economic growth prospects and inflation well under the central bank’s 3% target, Carney and his company could very well hint that the next move in the rates could be downward. Also, Carney’s take on the post-Brexit trade deals and China’s coronavirus outbreak will be closely heard.
About Mark Carney
Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013. This will be his last Super Thursday as the BoE Governor, as his mandate will finish at the end of the year. His successor as head of the Bank of England has not been announced yet.
Inflation Report Press Conference, November 2019
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BOE leaves rates unchanged, GBP/USD rises
High uncertainty surrounded the all-important BOE decision, that last for Governor Carney. GBP/USD volatility leaps. Join us for a live coverage of this event and then the first release of US GDP.
EUR/USD clinging to 1.10 after the Fed, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, looking for a direction after the mildly dovish Fed decision and ahead of German CPI, which feeds into all-European inflation figures. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
US Fourth Quarter GDP Preview: The fourth quarter marks time
Annualized GDP is predicted to be 2.1% in the fourth quarter. It was 2.1% in the third quarter, 2.0% in the second and 3.1% in the first. The initial estimate tends to trigger high volatility.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1580 level amid risk-off mood
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1580 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.