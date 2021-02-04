BoE Press Conference: Governor Bailey speech live stream – February 4

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave the policy rate and the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.

Related articles

Breaking: BoE leaves policy rate and QE unchanged, GBP/USD recovers modestly.

BoE: MPC does not want to send signal that negative rates are in prospect or imminent.

BoE's Woods: Zero bank rate to pose less of an operational challenge than a negative rate.

GBP/USD recovers early lost ground, jumps to mid-1.3600s post-BoE.