BoE prepares market for rate rise - ANZ

BoE prepares market for rate rise - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
The BoE has indicated its readiness to raise interest rates, given that high inflation has hampered modest growth, notes Brian Martin, Research Analyst at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“A rate rise could come as early as this quarter, possibly at the November BoE policy meeting.”
“Progress in the Brexit withdrawal talks would allow attention to turn to future UK-EU trade relations and could support GBP.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.