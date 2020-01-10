Analysts at TD Securities point out that the BoE’s Governor Carney delivered one of his final speeches as BoE Governor (his term ends mid-March) at the BoE's "Future of Inflation Targeting" conference.

Key Quotes

“The speech provided policy risks to both the upside and downside, and reinforced that there is "a debate at the MPC over the relative merits of near term stimulus". That said, he noted that the January MPR might see downgrades to potential supply, and that some uncertainty indicators were falling, which could help support on-hold policy through 2020.”