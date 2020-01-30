BoE: Optimism isn't going to cut it - Rabobank

The Bank of England MPC kept rates unchanged at 0.75% and there were no changes to the asset purchase facility. According to analysts at Rabobank, as Brexit will continue to cast its shadow on the UK economic outlook, the central bank should deliver two rate cuts in 2020.
Key quotes
"The policymakers noted a pick-up up in sentiment since the election and will be monitoring closely the extent to which these early indications are sustained. Yet, according to outgoing governor Carney, it’s less a case of so far, so good; and more a case of so far, good enough."
"We don’t think that the uncertainty around a disruptive change to the UK’s trading relationships will vanish anytime soon."
"The uncertainty is hitting the economy hard, which is why we continue to expect two rate cuts in 2020."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
