BoE: On hold scenarios for the September MPC meeting – ING

BoE: On hold scenarios for the September MPC meeting – INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ING list down the possible on hold scenarios from the upcoming BoE meet on Thursday and its possible impact on GBP.
Key Quotes
“Dovish hold (8-1 MPC vote split): Should one of the current dissenters (McCafferty or Saunders) revert back to a hold vote, then we would expect short-term UK rates to fall close to 10bp and GBP to move lower against both the EUR and USD. Risks are that EUR/GBP could further overshoot and test the 0.9180-0.9200 highs in this scenario.”
“Status quo hold (7-2 MPC vote split): This would be broadly in line with market expectations, making this week's BoE meeting a non-event. A slight hawkish tilt in the statement and accompanying MPC communications could inject a small upward bias in UK rates and GBP, though we would expect any market reaction to be fairly short-lived.”
“Hawkish hold (6-3 MPC vote split): Were we to see a third MPC member - most likely Chief Economist Andy Haldane - join the rate hike dissenters, we think market expectations for a November BoE rate hike could pick up to 50% (currently c.20%). A sharp move higher in UK rates could see GBP rally by around 1.0-1.5%; under this scenario, EUR/GBP could clear the 0.9000 handle and move down to as low as the 0.8920/50 region, while GBP/USD could test the 1.3350 level last seen almost a year ago (Sep-16).”
