BoE notes Brexit concerns mounting - ANZ

BoE notes Brexit concerns mounting - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that the BoE left rates unchanged as expected and the committee voted 6-2 to keep rates on hold, with McCafferty and Saunders voting for hikes.
Key Quotes:
"GDP forecasts were lowered, wage growth seen weaker (3% vs 3.5% next year) and uncertainty in regard to Brexit acknowledged. That is not the backdrop to lift rates near term if you believe that the inflation rise is temporary and a result of sterling's post referendum weakness."
"The Governor noted that Brexit is casting a big shadow over the outlook and confidence in an orderly exit is starting to fade with EU negotiations the most important factor for the outlook."
"Inflation is seen at 2.2% in three years and the BoE envisages two rate hikes over that period, the first in Q3 next year as spare capacity is absorbed, but there seems a lot of uncertainty around that. Separately, the ECB noted a “substantial degree of stimulus is still needed”."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.