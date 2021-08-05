BOE: No surprises to have limited impact on the GBP – ING

Analysts at ING Bank offer a sneak peek at what they expect from the Bank of England’s (BOE) Super Thursday events.
Key quotes
“We don't expect any new guidance on the interest rate path and look for the repeat of prior language that significant progress is needed before the stimulus is removed. “
“Only 1-2 members are likely to vote for an early end of the QE. “
“As this should not come as a surprise to markets and the guidance should be seen as neutral, the impact on GBP should be rather limited.”
