BoE: No change expected - Rabobank

According to the analysts at Rabobank, today brings the results of the Bank of England’s policy meeting and they do not expect that today’s meeting will bring any change to policy.

Key Quotes

“Not long after the Bank revised up its growth forecast last month, the Q4 GDP report brought some worrying news on investment. Consumer surveys are also indicating a nasty souring of sentiment, most likely on the back of rising prices.”

“The Bank has warned that there is only so much inflation that it will look through and has indicated that monetary policy can respond in either direction to changes to the economic outlook. However, with inflation threatening to progressively erode real incomes and pressure demand, we see little risk of the BoE hiking rates.”