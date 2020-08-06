BOE: Monetary policy announcement – Live stream

At its August meeting, the Bank of England (BOE) is likely to keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0.1% and its bond-buying stimulus programme unchanged at GBP745 billion (USD980 billion).

The decision will be accompanied by the minutes of the meeting, economic projections, making the event for a ‘Super Thursday.”

The announcement is scheduled for 0600 GMT instead of the usual 1130 GMT this Thursday.

Although, the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey will address a press conference at 1130 GMT, throwing more light on the policy decision and the projections.

About BOE Interest Rate Decision

BoE Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of England. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the GBP. Likewise, if the BoE has a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.