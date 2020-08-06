BoE: Monetary conditions seen unchanged – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, expects the Bank of England (BoE) to keep its monetary policy unaltered at the Thursday’s event.

Key Quotes

“Back in June, the BoE had announced a boost to its QE programme by GBP100bn. The additional bond purchases will take the total value of the Asset Purchase Facility (APF) to GBP745bn”.

“We believe the latest move by the BoE is unlikely to mark the end of its efforts to counter the economic slump, and we forecast a further extension of GBP100bn by the November meeting. We do not see further cuts in the bank rate for now”.