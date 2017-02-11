BoE: market no longer under-pricing rate hikes? - ANZ

BoE: market no longer under-pricing rate hikes? - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that although the Bank of England’s 25bps hike overnight was done in concert with a 7-2 vote, it was perceived as dovish.
Key Quotes:
"In particular, the statement removed the reference to the market under-pricing future hikes. Inflation is seen falling to 2.2% on 2 and 3-year horizons.
UK 2-year and 10- year bond yields each fell 8bps in response. The BoE indicated that it believes the economy can grow at only around a 1.5% rate before inflation rises, with growth restrained by limited slack in the labour market and slow productivity growth. Activity indicators will be important to watch going forward."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.