BoE likely to hike the Bank Rate – Danske Bank

Today's most important event is the Bank of England meeting in the UK and analysts at Danske Bank expect BoE to hike the Bank Rate by 25bp to 0.50% from 0.25% in line with consensus and market pricing (rate announce at 13:00 CET, Carney's press conference at 13:30 CET).

Key Quotes

“As the hike is consensus, the question is what BoE will signal about further hikes next year. Our view is that this is not the beginning of a new hiking cycle, as we think this is more about taking back the emergency cut from August 2017 just after the Brexit vote.”