BoE keeps the steady course so far – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann assesses the latest BoE event.
Key Quotes
“At its first meeting for the year, the Bank of England (BOE)’s monetary policy committee (MPC) judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remains appropriate.”
“The BOE, on Thursday, also updated its forecasts, adding that the UK economy did not suffer as badly at the end of 2020 as previously expected, but there would be a downturn in the first quarter of 2021 because of the long lockdown while vaccinations were rolled out. GDP is now forecast to fall 4.2% in the first three months of the year… But the economy is still predicted to return to its pre-pandemic size in early 2022, with consumers expected to spend heavily once the pandemic restrictions were lifted.”
“There is certainly somewhat less pressure for the BOE to offer furtther stimulus given the rapid vaccine rollout and the corresponding likelihood of a recovery beyond Spring. That said, the outlook for the UK remains incredibly uncertain with downside risks. At this juncture, we are not ruling out an acceleration in the pace of bond purchases, or changes to the Term Funding Scheme. As for negative interest rates, we are not expecting any further cuts for now, though policymakers will be careful not to shut the door to this option.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.2050 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence is eyed.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, holds steady above $1815 level
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 region on the first day of a new week. A combination of factors might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal
The dollar index holds support at 91.00 after Friday's rejection at 91.60. The greenback's corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 89.21 looks to have ended, Friday's bearish outside day candle indicates. The index fell by 0.5%, as the US NFP posted a partly gain of 49K jobs in Jan.