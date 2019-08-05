BoE keeps the ‘pause’ mode unchanged – UOB

Researchers at UOB Group assessed last week’s BoE event.
Key Quotes
“As widely expected, the Bank of England (BoE) kept monetary policy unchanged. The monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to maintain the Bank Rate at 0.75%. The MPC also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of corporate bond purchases and UK government bond purchases”.
“The forward guidance was largely maintained, but modified slightly, as the BoE wrapped up its accompanying statement, saying that “Assuming a smooth Brexit and some recovery in global growth, a significant margin of excess demand is likely to build in the medium term. Were that to occur, the Committee judges that increases in interest rates, at a gradual pace and to a limited extent, would be appropriate to return inflation sustainably to the 2% target”.
“The Bank’s updated projections in its quarterly Inflation Report outline a slower pace of economic growth in the near-term owing to intensified Brexit uncertainty and a more pronounced deceleration in economic activity. However, the BoE’s projections for GDP growth and inflation in the medium term were revised higher due a fall in market interest rate expectations which are imposed in the Bank’s forecasting exercise. The UK economy is now forecast to grow at a rate of 1.3%, down from an earlier projection of 1.5% in May. Meanwhile, growth forecasts until 2020 were cut to 1.3% from 1.6%. Again, these forecasts are premised on Brexit going smoothly”.
“As reflected in the BoE’s minutes and subsequent press conference by BoE Governor Mark Carney, the BoE “is less confident than usual about the outlook for the UK economy because of Brexit”, but offered little new insights into the impact of a no-deal Brexit scenario ahead of the 31 October deadline. This is the first monetary policy meeting since Boris Johnson became UK PM”.
“Yet, the main takeaway continues to be the fact that “monetary policy response to Brexit, whatever form it takes, will not be automatic and could be in either direction”. In this regard, because a no-deal Brexit could cause as much damage to the supply side of the economy as the demand side, rate hikes to fend off inflation pressures cannot be ruled out. Nonetheless, we think it is very unlikely the BoE will embark on the tightening mode that it is still loosely signaling at this meeting. Alternatively, if a Brexit deal is successfully put into place, the case for tightening may re-emerge. This, however, looks increasingly questionable now, given the proximity of the 31 October deadline”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable above 1.1100 amid intensifying trade wars
EUR/USD is kicking off the new week above 1.1100. China has retaliated against the US by devaluing its currency and halting purchases of US agricultural goods. Bond yields are racing to the bottom.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2100 amid elections speculation, ahead of data
GBP/USD is pressured around 1.2100 amid speculation that UK PM Johnson is preparing for new elections by announcing new public spending. Markit's UK services PMI is eyed.
USD/JPY consolidates the recent slump to multi-month lows, below 106.00 mark amid US-China trade war fears
The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range near multi-month lows, below the 106.00 round figure mark.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, around $1460 area
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Monday and climbed to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1459-60 region, in the last hour.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Slower but the Fed is cheering
The US economy added 164,000 new workers, 16,000 in manufacturing and annual wage compensation rose 3.2% in July, reported the Labor Department on Friday. The unemployment rate was stable at 3.7% and labor force participation rose to 63.0%.