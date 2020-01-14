Jacqui Douglas, chief European macro strategist at TD Securities, notes that markets see about a 50% chance that the BoE delivers a rate cut at Carney's final meeting on 30 January and TD’s odds are not far behind at 40%.
Key Quotes
“We believe that the BoE will remain on hold, though with a tighter 6-3 vote. The post-election survey data should be sufficient to support the view that growth will recover as uncertainty fades. But the scale of recovery is likely to be limited, given the difficult trade negotiations to come. So the odds of a rate cut will remain elevated through at least the middle of the year.”
“Rates: Timing of any policy cuts by the BoE remains extremely tricky as markets await to see more post-election data releases. Rates markets are more likely to remain range-bound from here. Furthermore, we think its less likely that they will fade this extreme price action in the weeks ahead of the meeting.”
“FX: Our expectation for an on-hold policy decision should help stem further GBP weakness, although a strong signal that a rate cut was in the pipeline at a future meeting would return our attention to downside risks. In the absence of this, we think investors will remain focused on political risks as the Brexit process begins its next phase. All else equal, this points to two-way risks against the USD but we continue to like GBP on certain key crosses, such as the CHF.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles amid trade headlines, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The US removed the currency manipulator label from China, ahead of the signing ceremony of the trade deal. US inflation data is awaited.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 as the dollar comes under selling pressure
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3000 as sentiment deteriorated, hurting the greenback. The movement was triggered by headlines indicating that the US included Switzerland on a currency manipulator watch-list.
Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off
The market is not in full-bullish mode yet, but it is clearly going for it. Paradoxically, the best-prepared crypto, Ethereum, is the one that is leaving the most doubts. XRP joins the market momentum and leaves aside the sluggishness.
Gold stalls recovery from two-week lows near $1545
Having found support once again near $1536 region, Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery over the last hours, only to face rejection just ahead of the 1545 handle. All eyes remain on the US CPI data for fresh trading impulse.
USD/JPY: Bullish case firmly in place
Japanese data beat expectations, Chinese trade figures mixed. US December inflation foreseen stable above Fed’s 2.0% target. USD/JPY could extend its gains toward 111.00 during the upcoming sessions.