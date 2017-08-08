BoE: Hoping for stability - BNPP

BoE: Hoping for stability - BNPPBy Sandeep Kanihama
Dominic Bryant, Senior European Economist at BNP Paribas, explains that as expected by most, the Bank of England (BoE) left policy unchanged with a 6-2 vote in favour of stable rates and an 8-0 vote on maintaining the current size of the balance sheet, thereby hoping for economic stability.
Key Quotes
“The Bank revised down marginally its growth forecasts, but left its inflation projections largely unaltered. It therefore expects inflation to remain above target until at least 2020.”
“The inflation forecast is consistent with the MPC’s view that rates could rise by more than the market is pricing in over the forecast horizon.”
“In the near term, however, we expect growth to underperform the Bank’s forecasts, meaning policy remains on hold until late 2018.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.