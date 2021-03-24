BoE Haldane: ''My sense is that the economic recovery will come quickly''

Bank of England's Andy Haldane says, ''My sense is that the economic recovery will come quickly...people are desperate to get out and spend.''

In addition, he said that UK excess savings are around 150bn GBP and a "rip-roaring recovery" is possible if UK savings are spent.

Meanwhile, the markets are pricing in decoupling of economic recovery between the EU and US, and for that, the USD is firmer on the day.

GBP/USD is trading in a better-offered environment despite such words of optimism from such a key BoE official as the Chief Economist.