BoE Haldane: Hopes furloughs continue to ‘keep a lid on unemployment’

Bank of England’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane says the bounce back from Covid may be sharper than the financial crisis.
Says hopes furloughs continue to ‘keep a lid on unemployment’.
In proper comments, Haldane said the central bank is prepared to let inflation overshoot its 2% target temporarily but any overshoot could not become entrenched.
he fears that bond yields would rise, pushing up the cost of repayments on Britain’s 2 trillion-pound debt mountain and jeopardising any recovery.
He also said he was much more confident about the economy in the second half of 2021 than in the first quarter of the year.
Key notes
Haldane says ''I would not expect further losses of jobs if the furlough scheme is tapered off when the economy is 5-10% smaller than pre-covid level.''
Haldane says he hopes that economic recovery will be "at a rate of knots" from Q2.
Haldane says ''I am concerned that some people perceive monetary policy as being driven by government fiscal needs, this is not the case.''
Haldane says if monetary tightening is needed we will take those actions needed to meet our inflation target.
Haldane says it was "absolutely necessary" for the UK government to increase borrowing.
Haldane says debt levels above 100% of GDP are not unprecedented of UK.
Haldane says the cost of servicing government debt has never been lower.
Haldane says we are not facing any impending fiscal problem or funding strike.
Haldane says when the time comes to reverse QE, BoE will do so in a gradual fashion.
GBP/USD update
GBP/USD holds above the 1.3600 level, pulling away from the highs of the day 13628.
GBP/USD crawls back above 1.3600 as US dollar demand fades
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2150 as Yellen testifies
EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood as Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testifies. She is calling on Congress to act big.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 as markets watch Yellen, UK vaccines
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area
Gold is rising modestly on Tuesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar and US yields. It peaked on European hours at $1845 and recently at $1842. It is hovering around $1840, up for the second day in a row.
Ethereum explodes targeting record highs at $2,000, crypto bull cycle on track
Ethereum seems to have stolen Bitcoin’s spotlight, leading the cryptocurrency price action. The pioneer altcoin is up 13% in 24 hours after hitting above the former January peak at $1,350. For now, all eyes are glued on Ethereum’s ability to hit new all-time highs.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.