Analysts at TD Securities suggest that it's a quiet day for data, but the BoE's Haldane is speaking on productivity at 6pm local time, which could be a key driver for growing rate cut expectations.
Key Quotes
“Haldane is one of several senior MPC members who haven't spoken on policy since before the November MPR (in Haldane's case specifically, not since early September). Haldane had previously been upbeat about growth prospects for 2020, with the expectation that business investment and growth pick up once uncertainty recedes. If he reiterates that viewpoint, then we would stick with our call that the BoE is more likely to remain on hold at this month's meeting, contingent on a decent bounce in the January PMIs. But if he substantially changes his tone, in line with the more recent MPC speakers, then that would tilt the odds toward a rate cut this month.”
EUR/USD hovering near weekly peak, eyes US Retail Sales
EUR/USD remains mildly bid near 1.1150 heading into the European trading this Thursday. The upside is favored if treasury yields extend Wednesday's drop. Later in the day, the focus will be on US Retail Sales release.
GBP/USD registers three-day winning streak amid Brexit drama
GBP/USD keeps its bid tone intact near 1.3050 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The pair benefits from the US dollar (USD) weakness and ignores downbeat UK fundamentals that boosted the odds for a BOE rate cut and negated the Brexit optimism.
Forex Today: Kiwi strongest amid post-trade deal cautious optimism; eyes on US Retail Sales
Cautious optimism emerged as the main underlying theme in the Asian session, despite the conclusion of the historic US-China phase one trade deal. The Kiwi outperformed amid better New Zealand’s fundamentals that led the gains in most Asian currencies.
Gold: Flag breakout suggests scope for a rise to $1,562
Gold is again looking north and could challenge resistance at $1,562. The yellow metal 0.64% and closed at $1,556 on Wednesday, confirming a bull flag breakout on the daily line chart. The pattern indicates the pullback from recent highs has ended.
USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday.