BOE Governor Carney faces lawmakers this week - BBG

Bloomberg carries an article on Tuesday, presenting a brief preview of the BOE Governor Carney’s testimony before the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday, the first one into the New Year, as Brexit concerns resurface.

Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank AG, noted “The BOE is increasingly being drawn into the political sphere. To some extent Carney’s being hung out to dry, and I rather suspect that the failings of the so-called expert world, or the establishment, may need a victim at some point.”

Further Blooberg reports, “Last month lawmakers announced a review of the effectiveness the central bank’s aggressive policy loosening since the financial crisis, placing Carney firmly in the spotlight of a global debate.”

“The same group of lawmakers, including vocal critics Jacob Rees-Mogg and Steve Baker, is questioning Carney and members of the Financial Policy Committee this week.”