“The UK and global outlook deteriorated materially,” the Bank of England (BOE) said in its latest biannual Financial Stability Report (FSR) published on Tuesday.
Additional headlines
Will increase counter-cyclical capital buffer rate to 2% in July 2023.
Ukraine war key to global and UK outlook.
Significant risk of further disruption in commodity markets.
2022 bank stress test will start in sept, results due mid-2023.
Will conduct in-depth analysis into commodity market vulnerabilities.
Risky assets still vulnerable to sharp adjustments.
Liquidity deteriorated in the US Treasury, UK gilt and rate future markets.
Conditions in core UK markets could worsen further, especially if volatility rises.
Risks remain around China property sector.
Falling crypto markets expose vulnerability but not stability risk overall.
UK banks can weather severe economic outcomes.
Stands ready to vary CCYB rate in either direction.
There will be separate stress test of misconduct costs.
Investor confidence in certain stablecoins has weakened significantly.
UK house price growth expected to slow later in 2022 and 2023.
Market reaction
GBP/USD is deep in the red this Tuesday, as recession risks mount on soaring natural gas prices. The BOE report will only add to the pain in the pound.
The spot is currently trading at 1.2041, down 0.51% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
