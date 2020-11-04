BoE: Focus is on an expansion of QE – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann believes the BoE could boost its quantitative easing programme by around £100 billion at Thursday’s event.

Key Quotes

“We expect the BoE to boost its bond-buying stimulus program by another GBP100bn at the November meeting.”

“We will also be watching closely to see if policymakers offer up any further clues on which tools they are most likely to deploy next.”

“We believe that negative interest rates cannot be ruled out over the coming months, especially on the back of a failure in UK-EU negotiations.”