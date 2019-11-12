BoE expected to remain ‘on hold’ for the time being – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann assessed the recent BoE event.
Key Quotes
“As widely expected, the Bank of England (BoE) kept its monetary policy unchanged at their November meeting. What came as a surprise, though, was the split 7–2 vote by the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain the Bank Rate at 0.75%, whilst voting unanimously to keep the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade bond purchases at GBP10bn and the stock of UK government bond purchases at GBP435bn”.
“MPC members Michael Saunders and Jonathan Haskel both opted for a 25bps rate cut, saying their vote was driven by reduced job vacancies and downside risks from the global economic slowdown and Brexit”.
“As reflected in the minutes and subsequent press conference by BoE Governor Mark Carney, the BoE makes it clear that, although the current UK growth slowdown is due “partly” to the weakening global economy, it is above all caused “by increasingly entrenched Brexit-related uncertainties”.
“The Bank’s latest Monetary Policy Report, for the first time, included precise Brexit assumptions based on the withdrawal agreement struck with Brussels. It believes leaving the EU will lead to the economy growing more slowly, but had previously been basing its forecasts on the average impact over 15 years”.
“Despite the dovish tilt at the latest meeting, we expect the BoE to be in a wait-and-see stance. We believe that the two dissenters against a large majority is still somewhat premature in tipping the balance for a rate cut, especially with a no-deal Brexit scenario off the immediate agenda. We would prefer to wait for the outcome of the impending election and its subsequent impact on how Brexit may proceed, before making changes to our forecasts”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.28 as Farage rejects further concessions, mixed jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after Brexit Party leader Farage refused to further help Conservatives by withdrawing more candidates. Jobs figures showed slower wage growth but a drop in unemployment.
USD/JPY: Rising wedge formation still in play
The pair trades 0.14% higher today as risk sentiment improves. There is a rising wedge formation on the daily chart that is being well respected.
Gold hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1450 region
Gold remained depressed through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, around the $1450 region.
UK Jobs Outlook: Win-win situation for GBP/USD amid BOE forecasts, Farage
The jobless rate stood at 3.9% as of August – above the low of 3.8% seen earlier this year – but an excellent figure that is of envy to other countries. Economists expect the same result to be repeated in September.