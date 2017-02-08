BoE: Expect only two votes for a rate hike at this week's meeting - HSBC

Analysts at HSBC continue to expect only two votes for a rate hike at this week's meeting (from Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders) while they expect the other members to remain on hold.

Key Quotes

“Sir Dave Ramsden has been appointed Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, and MPC member. With last month's appointment of Prof Silvana Tenreyro, all 9 seats on the MPC are now filled.”

“Implications