The Bank of England (BoE) will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks.
This is a Monetary Policy Report meeting, so we will have updated the forecasts for growth and inflation. The BoE is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) from 4.25% to 4.50% in May.
Danske Bank
“We expect the BoE to hike the Bank Rate by 25 bps. We expect this to mark the peak in the Bank Rate of 4.50% as the BoE is set to signal a pause in the hiking cycle.”
TDS
“We expect the MPC to hike Bank Rate by 25 bps and leave guidance unchanged and data-dependent. The vote is likely to shift to one more dovish dissent, signalling an approaching terminal. Projections are likely to show weaker medium-term inflation too. But the MPC isn't done yet – we expect one final hike in June.”
Rabobank
“The BoE will keep the streak of rate increases going. We expect a 25 bps hike to 4.50% with another net dovish vote split. The MPC has messaged multiple times that its appetite for further rate increases is fading, yet we expect that it will leave its key guidance unchanged. We hold on to our long-held view of a terminal rate at 4.75% in June but see upside risks. We expect the Bank of England staff to revise up the near-term growth and inflation outlook. A significant medium-term inflation undershoot is likely to be maintained in the forecasts.”
Nomura
“We expect the BoE to raise rates by 25 bps. While we see the risks to our central view as tilted towards zero rather than 50 bps (especially with renewed banking concerns), we think the chances of something other than a 25 bps hike are low. This is a MPR meeting, and we expect the Bank to remove much if not all, of the recession that it had been expecting previously. The Bank’s end-horizon inflation forecasts still look very low, and we would not be surprised – especially with core inflation looking sticky and with stronger GDP forecasts – if the Bank was to raise its expectations. We see the Bank raising rates again by 25 bps in June for a peak of 4.75%. Thereafter, we see rate cuts from the second half of 2024 to take rates back down to 3.50% by early 2025.”
SocGen
“The MPC is likely to hike Bank Rate by 25 bps to 4.5%. The Bank will no longer forecast a recession, implying a smaller output gap and greater inflation pressures. The inflation profile for this year should be tweaked to reflect higher-than-expected outcomes in 1Q. However, the energy futures curve out to three years has fallen a little over the three months since the last set of forecasts. This should offset the smaller output gap, resulting in a forecast at the three-year horizon that is no higher, and possibly a little lower, than the previous forecast. The fundamental concern of the MPC is that currently excessively high inflation, coupled with a still-very-tight labour market, will lead to persistently high inflation even after the energy and food price shocks fade. This brings a significant risk that the committee will signal that further rate increases will still be possible after this hike. We will revisit our current forecast of a 4.5% peak after the meeting.”
ING
“We expect a 25 bps hike this month, but it’s likely to be the last. We doubt the Bank will want to shut down its options on Thursday – another unhelpful set of data over coming weeks would pile on the pressure for them to do more in June. Expect the Bank to retain its data-dependent guidance that implies further tightening is possible, though the clear dovish risk is that the Bank ‘does a Fed ‘and waters down this guidance further, perhaps removing the bit about further tightening.”
Citi
“The MPC meeting is unlikely a major market mover, but the risk vs base case is perhaps dovish. The MPC is most likely to deliver a 25 bps hike (as fully priced) to a cash rate of 4.5% and keep forward guidance unchanged (with a conditional tightening bias). Voting however is likely to be split once again on a hike vs a pause (7-2), as it has been for the last three meetings (noting that Tenreyro only has two meetings left and could even consider a vote for a cut in May and/or June as a parting gesture). The MPC is still waiting for permission to pause, but incoming data, so far, won’t allow it. There still has to be a point soon, however, when the MPC reverts to a forward-looking approach that deals with policy lags and necessarily trusts its projections. While there have been upside CPI/wage surprises, the May projections will be the first to assess the impact of credit conditions following recent banking sector events. Net, another set of dovish forecasts seems likely.”
Wells Fargo
“Our forecast is for the BoE to raise its policy rate by 25 bps to 4.50%. While we believe this could be the final rate hike of the current cycle, depending on how quickly inflation slows from here and whether growth softens as well, we acknowledge the risks are clearly tilted toward further tightening. Indeed, the updated economic projections in the May MPR could offer insight into the prospects for further tightening. Should the BoE forecast steadier growth and, in particular, raise its inflation outlook to project above target inflation over the majority of its forecast horizon, we would be inclined to forecast a peak policy rate higher than our current target of 4.50%.”
Deutsche Bank
“We expect the BoE to deliver a 25 bps hike, leaving the Bank Rate at 4.5%, and while they do not anticipate any major changes to forward guidance they acknowledge there is a risk that the MPC leans dovish. Further out, we expect a final 25 bps hike in June, while underscoring upside risks to their terminal view.”
Crédit Agricole
“We expect the MPC to deliver a 25 bps hike but maintain its noncommittal stance on future tightening. We therefore think that UK rates markets have got ahead of themselves yet again pricing in too aggressive BoE tightening in coming months. A reassessment of these views could add to the headwinds for the GBP and thus limit any gains.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bitcoin miner Marathon first-quarter earnings beat estimates as SEC extends probe
MARA one of the largest publicly traded crypto miners in North America, reported a narrower-than forecast first-quarter loss per share as a rising bitcoin price and increased production helped lift the Florida-based company back toward profitability.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.