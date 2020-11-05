BoE Bailey: We are not in the middle of a double-dip recession

The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was out with some comments in the last hour, reiterating that the committee stands ready to take whatever action is necessary to achieve its remit if the inflation outlook weakens.
Key quotes:
- Direct effects of COVID-19 are assumed to fade but have a persistent indirect effect on the economy.
- We believe there is value in acting quickly and strongly to support the economy with asset purchases.
- Trade in goods and services with the EU likely to be lower over time will weigh on GBP.
- We assume UK economic recovery will be supported by substantial fiscal and monetary policy actions.
- A small degree of excess demand expected in the second half of the three-year forecast period.
- A coordinated policy with the UK government does not compromise BOE's independence.
- Calculation of headroom for monetary policy is self-imposed, we could review it, we haven't had to.
- We are not in the middle of a double-dip recession.
- Our forecast does not have two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth
- 2% contraction expected in Q4 GDP does not look dramatic but we are starting it 9% down from before COVID.
- We have not said anything about negative rates today because we have set out the work we are doing on them.
- It would be a cardinal sin to say we have a tool in the box and we didn't know how to use it.
- Will not put a timeline on work on negative rates, MPC is unanimous on the importance of doing that work.
- The extra 150 bln pounds of asset purchases bring inflation back to target in two years.
- The market puts a certain probability on negative rates, we don't read anything into that.
- We do not make predictions about which tools we are going to use, we are using forward guidance as well as QE.
- Brexit talks continuing so right to base forecasts on the assumption of a deal.
- Hopes there is goodwill around UK-EU trade from Jan 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.18, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.