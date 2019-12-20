BoE: Andrew Bailey will succeed Mark Carney as Governor – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities point out that the Bank of England announced today that Andrew Bailey will succeed Mark Carney as Governor of the BoE on 16 March 2020 (Carney's term has been extended a further 6 weeks).

Key Quotes

“Bailey has been at the Bank of England for much of his career, most recently as Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation. Since 2016 he has been CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority. His background in monetary policy is thin, and he will likely rely heavily (at least initially) on Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy Ben Broadbent.”