BoE and Riksbank meeting amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, the key event will be the meeting in the Swedish Riksbank (9:30 CET announcement), which is widely expected to result in a rate hike.

Key Quotes

“The timing is unusual as most data suggests that GDP growth is slowing towards zero.”

“In Norway on the other hand, we do not expect Norges Bank to touch interest rates (10:00 CET announcement). At its September meeting, the central bank signalled clearly that interest rates would be unchanged for a long period.”

“Bank of England will round off central bank meetings of the day. Despite the weaker economy and softer policy signal we do not expect the Bank of England to change anything, as it is an interim meeting. We expect a cut at the following meeting in January as data has deteriorated lately pointing to very weak growth. UK also releases retail sales for November, which we doubt will move markets. Also in the UK, the new MPs are sworn in today and the House of Commons is reopened with the Queen's speech, outlining the government's previously announced legislative programme alongside new measures.”

“In the US, data on Philadelphia Fed survey for December will be the most interesting. The index has held up quite well lately in contrast to ISM manufacturing. We will also get jobless claims and existing home sales from the US.”

“Overnight Japan will release inflation for November. Inflation (excluding fresh food) increased 0.4% y/y in October and is thus still far from the 2% target.”