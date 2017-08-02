BOE Agents Survey: Consumer spending growth remained resilient, but expected to ease

According to the latest Bank of England (BOE) agents’ Summary of Business Conditions survey, consumer spending growth had remained resilient, while exports had ticked higher.

Key Points:

Hiring plans had edged up, but pointed to little change in staffing overall in next 6-months

Export volumes growth had risen due to Stg fall, stronger world growth

Investment intentions had edged higher, pointed to small increases in spending during 2017

Consumer spending growth remained resilient, expected to ease during year as prices rise