BoC's Schembri: Will assess how much stimulus the Canadian economy needs

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The Bank of Canada's deputy governor Lawrence Schembri says the April outlook will reassess potential growth in the global and Canadian economy and they will assess how much stimulus the Canadian economy needs.

Schembri says also that their view is the recovery is not well underway until we have seen ourselves through much of the pandemic.

He adds, ''We've seen more signs of housing exuberance than we did even a month ago.''

 

