BOC’s Poloz: Rate cuts are a blunt tool but can help consumer confidence

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Thursday, the Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Poloz said rate cuts are a blunt tool but can help consumer confidence.

The level of coordination among central banks is very strong.

Finance Minister is speaking Friday, 'we'll see what he has to say' on stimulus.

We already had information to suggest we should be moving on rates.

We're 'back to normal' on housing.

If consumer confidence erodes, expect a downdraft on housing but cuts could counteract.

Interest rates are likely to be lower for the forseeable future.

Central banks may be dipping into extraordinary tools.

We may need to develop quicker-acting fiscal tools, that would shift some of the burden.