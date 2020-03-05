BOC’s Poloz: Rate cuts are a blunt tool but can help consumer confidence

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Thursday, the Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Poloz said rate cuts are a blunt tool but can help consumer confidence.
Additional quotes:
The level of coordination among central banks is very strong.
Finance Minister is speaking Friday, 'we'll see what he has to say' on stimulus.
We already had information to suggest we should be moving on rates.
We're 'back to normal' on housing.
If consumer confidence erodes, expect a downdraft on housing but cuts could counteract.
Interest rates are likely to be lower for the forseeable future.
Central banks may be dipping into extraordinary tools.
We may need to develop quicker-acting fiscal tools, that would shift some of the burden.
USD/CAD reaction
Amid some optimistic comments from Governor Poloz, the Canadian dollar is seen recovery ground against its American peer, with USD/CAD easing back around 1.3420.
The spot hit a multi-day high of 1.3439 in the last hour. Despite the pullback, the CAD remains on the offers amid tumbling oil prices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
