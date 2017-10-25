BoC's Poloz: NAFTA risk is outside of our projection

BoC's Poloz: NAFTA risk is outside of our projectionBy Felipe Erazo
More headlines keep crossing the wires, via Reuters, from the Bank of Canada's press conference following monetary policy announcement:
- Recent history is of inflation running below target
- Economy may generate more noninflationary growth
- If something happens in NAFTA context could take some time before it is implemented
- Four issues highlighted in recent speech played important role in our deliberations for today's decision