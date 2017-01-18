BoC's Poloz: Labor market has been one of brighter spots over last 6 months

By Felipe Erazo

During a Q&A session in Ottawa, BoC's Governor Stephen Poloz stated that on many fronts, uncertainty has arguably increased since the U.S. elections.

More headlines (via Reuters):

  • Asked whether the bank was on track to hike interest rates before U.S. election, says 'no'
  • We will have to wait and see what sort of specific changes may occur to trade infrastructure
  • We must remain mindful of competitiveness issues of CAD against currencies other than U.S.
  • It's not uncommon when U.S. dollar is moving to see a correlation with CAD
  • Until we have actual downside risks being realized then it's appropriate to reach conclusion it's not time to add more stimulus
  • There was no compelling need to mention or not mention whether had discussed rate cuts or notI
  • In broad sense, putting trade architecture at risk has got the potential to be a negative shock, fiscal has potential for positive shock