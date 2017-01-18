BoC's Poloz: Labor market has been one of brighter spots over last 6 months

BoC's Poloz: Labor market has been one of brighter spots over last 6 monthsBy Felipe Erazo
During a Q&A session in Ottawa, BoC's Governor Stephen Poloz stated that on many fronts, uncertainty has arguably increased since the U.S. elections.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Asked whether the bank was on track to hike interest rates before U.S. election, says 'no'
- We will have to wait and see what sort of specific changes may occur to trade infrastructure
- We must remain mindful of competitiveness issues of CAD against currencies other than U.S.
- It's not uncommon when U.S. dollar is moving to see a correlation with CAD
- Until we have actual downside risks being realized then it's appropriate to reach conclusion it's not time to add more stimulus
- There was no compelling need to mention or not mention whether had discussed rate cuts or notI
- In broad sense, putting trade architecture at risk has got the potential to be a negative shock, fiscal has potential for positive shock